Thomas White pleaded guilty to driving above the legal drug-drive limit, in Maidstone

Thomas White, aged 35, of Melville Road, Maidstone, was sentenced on 10 December 2021 at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court.

He pleaded guilty to driving above the legal drug-drive limit, in Maidstone, on 18 April 2021. He also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled drug, namely cocaine, and driving without insurance, in Maidstone, on 18 April 2021.

When stopped he gave a reading of:

• 800 microgrammes of Benzoylecgonine in one litre of blood. The legal limit is 50 microgrammes.

• 85 microgrammes of Cocaine in one litre of blood. The legal limit is 10 microgrammes.

• 63 microgrammes of Methylamphetamine in one litre of blood. The legal limit is 10 microgrammes.

He was disqualified from driving for a total of 20 months and fined £120. He was also ordered to pay £60 surcharge and costs of £85.