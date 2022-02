Bhusal, aged 31, of Wallis Avenue, Maidstone, was sentenced on 21 December 2021 at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court.

He pleaded guilty to driving when above the legal drink-drive limit, in Maidstone, on 18 November 2021. When stopped he gave a reading of 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He was disqualified from driving for a total of 18 months and fined £537. He was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £53 and costs of £85.