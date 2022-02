Mubarak Abdi, aged 30, of High Street, Hounslow, was sentenced on 10 January 2022 at City of London Magistrates’ Court.

He was convicted by Magistrates for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver when required, in Maidstone, on 24 February 2021.

He was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £660. He was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £66.