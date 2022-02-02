Jack Cavanagh pleaded guilty to driving when above the legal drink-drive limit, in Sevenoaks on Christmas Day

Cavanagh, aged 27, of Grey Wethers, Maidstone, was sentenced on 17 January 2022 at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court.

He pleaded guilty to driving when above the legal drink-drive limit, in Sevenoaks, on 25 December 2021. When stopped he gave a reading of 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He was disqualified from driving for a total of 24 months. He was also ordered to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months and pay a surcharge of £95 and costs of £85.