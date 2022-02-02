Amber Sellens has been given an unpaid working order after stealing over £3000 from employer

Amber Sellens, aged 23, of New Road, Aylesford, was sentenced on 10 January 2022 at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court.

She pleaded guilty to:

• theft by employee, amounting to £1000, on 26 February 2021

• theft by employee, amounting to £1079, on 1 March 2021

• theft by employee, amounting to £681, on 2 March 2021

• theft by employee, amounting to £894, on 3 March 2021

• theft by employee, amounting to £937, on 5 March 2021

in Sevenoaks.

She was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. She was also ordered to pay a total compensation of £1890, a surcharge of £95 and costs of £85.