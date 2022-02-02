A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Chelmsford

Our officers were contacted shortly after 4pm yesterday, Tuesday 1 February, with reports of a disturbance at an address in Tennyson Road.

Sadly, despite the efforts of paramedics, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers have e arrested a 23-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of murder.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Scott Egerton, said: “We are at the early stages of our investigation and are working to build a picture of what happened yesterday.

“This incident took place in a residential area so I know it’s likely to cause concern for those living nearby but we have made a quick arrest and do not believe there is a risk to the wider public.

“There will continue to be a visible police presence in the area throughout today.

“If you have any concerns or any information please come and speak to one of our officers.”

We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV to contact us.

If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Please quote crime incident 717 of February 1.

You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.