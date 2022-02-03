Teenager arrested for manslaughter after 11 year boy is killed in fatal collision

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses following a fatal collision involving a school boy in Northfleet.

Kent Police was called at around 8.25am on Wednesday 2 February 2022, to a collision in Vale Road, involving a pedestrian and a white Mercedes Sprinter minibus which took place close to the junction with Colyer Road and Park Avenue.

Police and ambulance crews attended and an 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital, where he later died. The child’s next of kin are aware.

As part of the investigation officers arrested a teenage boy, who was also a pedestrian, on suspicion of manslaughter. He was subsequently released on bail until 17 February pending further enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw either child or vehicle in the moments leading up to it, is urged to contact officers on 01474 366149 quoting reference 02-0167.

Drivers are also asked to check dashcams for any footage which may assist the investigation.

Witnesses can also submit reports here: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)