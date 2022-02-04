First picture of 11 year old boy who was killed as Police arrest a teenager on suspicion of manslaughter following the death

The boy has been named locally as Szymon who was a pupil at the Northfleet technology college

Officers have arrested a teenager from the Gravesend area on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a Szymon who was hit by a minibus.

Kent Police was called at around 8.25am on Wednesday 2 February 2022, to a collision in Vale Road, involving a white Mercedes Sprinter minibus. It took place close to the junction with Colyer Road and Park Avenue.

Police and ambulance crews attended and a boy, of secondary school age, was taken to hospital, where he later died. The child’s next of kin have been made aware.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw either the child or vehicle in the moments leading up to it, is urged to contact Kent Police on 01622 798538 quoting reference 02-0167.

Drivers are also asked to check dashcams for any footage which may assist the investigation.