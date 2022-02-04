Two suspects have been charged following arrests by Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team

Officers investigating county line drug dealing in Ashford carried out warrants in south-west London on the morning of Wednesday 2 February 2022.

Two men were arrested at addresses in London and, shortly afterwards, another suspect was arrested at an address in Ashford.

Kevin McDonald, of Enterprise Way, Wandsworth, London, and Aarron Conway, of Newtown Green, Ashford, have since been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

Mr McDonald, 35, appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 3 February and was remanded in custody to appear before Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 7 March.

Mr Conway, 47, has been bailed to appear before Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on Monday 7 March.

A 29-year-old man who was arrested in Wandsworth has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.