Detectives investigating four sexual assaults in Greenwich have made an arrest

A man, aged 24, was arrested on Friday, 28 January on suspicion of sexual assault. He was bailed to return on a date in early March pending further enquiries.

The investigation remains ongoing and the local Safer Transport team will be continuing reassurance patrols in the area.

– On Thursday, 16 December 2021, a 13-year-old girl got off a Route 229 bus on Crossway, near the junction of Hoverton Road, SE28. She was followed off the bus by a man who sexually touched her before again running away when the victim screamed.

– On Wednesday, 12 January, a 16-year-old girl was walking down Poplar Place, SE28 when she was approached by a man asking for directions. He pushed her against a fence and sexually touched her before she screamed and was able to run away.

– On Thursday, 13 January, a 17-year-old girl was followed off the Route 422 bus by a man at Artillery Place, SE28. He followed her into a nearby property and grabbed the back of her leg, causing her to fall. As she was on the floor he sexually touched her and ran from the scene when the victim shouted for help.

– On Tuesday, 18 January, a 16-year-old girl was walking down Kentlea Road, SE28, when she was approached by a man who asked for directions. As she attempted to walk away, he sexually touched her before she was able to escape.

Officers believe the offences may be linked and are keen to speak to anyone else with information.

Detective Inspector John Millward, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation is progressing but we would continue to ask members of the public to remain vigilant.

“You will continue to see extra officers in our open spaces. Anyone with information should speak to them or contact us by calling 101 with CAD reference 2916/21JAN22 or Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.”