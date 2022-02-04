The master of cargo taken seriously ill whilst sailing in the Dover Straits near Dungeness has died

A major rescue operation involving the coastguard rescue helicopter Rescue163 from Lydd and the RNLI Dungeness lifeboat to save the captain of a Sirrra Leone registered cargo vessel took place in the busy Dover straits shipping lanes but sadly failed.

The mayday call came just after 10.40pm on Thursday evening (3rd February 2022) from 88 metres in length and 14-metre wide vessel that weights appro 2430 tonnes.

The cargo ship had set sail from Estonia and was destined for Damietta in Egypt on the 22nd of Feburary when the master fell ill.

The rescue helicopter was scrambled to the scene near the Dungeness lifeboat station and the RNLI lifeboat from Dungeness was also ordered to launch to assist in the dramatic rescue to save the 65-year-old master’s life.

The helicopter paramedic was winched onto the decks of the cargo vessel in pitch black to carry out life-saving treatment after the crew on board continued to carry out cycles of CPR on the master who had collapsed on the bridge. His heart had stopped and he was not breathing.

The first mate had raised the alarm after finding his captain and started to carry out CPR whilst the 6 other crew onboard made the vessel ready for the paramedics to be winched aboard

Despite best efforts from the crew and the coastguard paramedic, the 65-year-old-year-old was pronounced dead on board.