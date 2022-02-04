Five arrests made following the stabbing of a teenager in Norwich this afternoon

Police have launched an investigation following a stabbing in Norwich this afternoon.

Officers were called to Motum Road shortly before 2.15pm today (3 February 2022) following reports a teenager had been stabbed.

The teenager was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment where he remains with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Following initial enquiries, officers arrested five people in Magpie Road in connection with the incident. They have been taken to Wymondham and Aylsham Police Investigation Centres for questioning.

Police cordons are currently in place on Motum Road and Magpie Road and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police quoting incident 226 of today’s date (Thursday 3 February).