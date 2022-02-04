Investigators are appealing for information after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision in #Margate

Shortly before 9pm on Wednesday 2 February 2022, a grey Sinnis motorcycle was involved in a collision with a pedestrian on the A28 Canterbury Road, near the junction with Hartsdown Road.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, suffered a serious injury and was taken to a London hospital, where she remains receiving treatment.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was also taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

An investigation is ongoing and officers are appealing to anyone who saw the collision, or has dashcam footage which may assist enquiries, to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 02-1271.