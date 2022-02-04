Two men were arrested after an officer discovered a large quantity of discarded jewellery in a bin in Gravesend

At around 11.20am on Wednesday 2 February 2022, Kent Police was alerted to a suspicious incident in Queen Street where two men were seen rummaging through a bag of jewellery. They were reported to have kept some of it before throwing the rest in a bin behind a wall at the end of the street near to The Terrace.

An officer from Kent Police’s Dog Unit attended the area and recovered the property from the bin, which he suspected had been stolen. He then located the men in Windmill Street and arrested the pair on suspicion of burglary and handling stolen goods.

The two men, aged 34 and 42, from the Gravesend area, have since been released pending further investigation. Enquiries remain ongoing, which includes returning the property to its rightful owners.