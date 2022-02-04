Police launched fatal collision investigation after person is hit by a London bus in Shoreditch

Emergency services are at the scene of a fatal collision at #GreatEasternStreet #Hackney. Police Paramedics and the London fire brigade were called just after 9.30am on Friday morning following reports that someone had been struck by and bus and remained trapped. Fire crews used specialist lifting equipment in an attempt to free the person. Despite best efforts, the person died.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as traffic disruption is expected. Anyone with dashcam footage should 101 or Tweet @MetC quoting 1725/4FEB.