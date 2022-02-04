Investigators are appealing for witnesses to a report of an assault in Dartford

The incident happened at 7.45pm on Tuesday 1 February 2022, following a collision involving a woman, who was walking in Bow Arrow Lane, and a man riding a black cycle.

It is alleged the cyclist assaulted the victim, who is in her 20s, and threatened her before riding from the scene.

The suspect is described as being white, middle-aged and of average build. He was wearing cycling clothes including a yellow jacket.

Kent Police investigator, Jodie Rayfield, said: ‘We appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or recognises the description of the suspect to call our appeal line.

‘Motorists with dashcam and residents with private CCTV are also asked to check for footage that may assist our investigation.’

Anyone with information is urged to Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting crime reference 46/22243/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website atwww.crimestoppers-uk.org