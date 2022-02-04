Eight people are now facing murder and manslaughter charges after a man was repeatedly stabbed in Tunbridge Wells

Xhovan Pepaj, aged 25, was fatally injured in Caley Road, at around 3.15am on 4 December 2021. He had sustained multiple injuries.

Since then, an investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate has led to the arrests of 12 people. The following eight suspects appeared before Maidstone Crown Court on Friday 4 February 2022, where they were formally charged with counts of murder, manslaughter and conspiring to commit robbery, to which they all pleaded not guilty:

Ciaran Stewart, 18, of Curtis Road, Hornchurch; Donte Simpson-Palmer, 18, of Norfolk Road, Ilford; Mohammed Miah, 25, of Highfield Road, Romford; Nathan Turner, 28, of Myrtle Road, Brentwood; Zach Cutting, 23, of Roundhills, Waltham Abbey; Ray Renda, 21, of Sandringham Road, Pilgrims Hatch, Brentwood; Nathan Rainforth, 20, of Gloucester Road, Pilgrims Hatch, and a 17-year-old boy from Ilford.

All eight were remanded to a hearing at the same court on 29 April.

Linked

Two other men linked to the incident – Bartosz Malawski, 26, of Hainault Road, Romford, and Glen Hough, 51, of Larchwood Gardens, Brentwood also appeared at court charged with conspiracy to commit robbery. They were remanded in custody to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on 14 February.

A 33-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, who were also arrested in connection with the investigation, remain on police bail pending further enquires.