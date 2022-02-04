A man has appeared in court charged with the murders of two women from Kent and Sussex.

Mark Brown, 40, of Squirrel Close, St Leonards, was charged on 28 November 2021 with the murder of Alexandra Morgan, from Sissinghurst in Kent.

On Tuesday 1 February 2022, he was further charged with the murder of Leah Ware, from Hastings.

He appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Friday 4 February where he pleaded not guilty to the murder of Alexandra Morgan. He did not enter a plea in relation to the murder of Leah Ware.

Mr Brown has been remanded in custody to next appear before Lewes Crown Court on 25 March.

Mother-of-two Alexandra, 34, was last seen at a petrol station in Cranbrook on 14 November.

Concerns were raised for 33-year-old Leah’s welfare in November and enquiries established she had not been in contact with friends or family for some time. Mr Brown is charged with murdering Leah on or around 7 May 2021. Despite extensive enquiries to date, she has not been found.

The cases, being investigated jointly by Kent Police and Sussex Police, were confirmed as joined during the hearing on 4 February and a trial will be scheduled in due course.

Senior Investigating Officers DCI Neil Kimber of Kent and DCI Andy Wolstenholme from Sussex said: ‘Our thoughts are with the families of both Alexandra and Leah at this difficult time.

‘Whilst we have located the remains of Alexandra we have yet to find Leah and our investigations remain ongoing. We are appealing for anyone with information regarding either Leah or Alexandra to contact us urgently.

‘Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police or Sussex Police online or by visiting the Kent Major Incident Public Portal in relation to Alexandra Morgan. Alternatively call 101 quoting Operation Gallery for Kent or Operation Acresdown for Sussex.

‘We understand the impact that this may have in our communities. We encourage anyone with concerns to get in touch with us.’