Police need your help in finding 16-year-old Lucie Richardson, from Cannock

She was last seen at around 5pm on 4 February boarding a train at Hednesford train station, heading towards Walsall.

Lucie is described as white, of medium build and has medium length brown hair with blonde highlights.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, dark jeans and white trainers.

If you’ve seen Lucie or know of her whereabouts, please call us on 101 or send us a private message quoting incident 608 of 4 February.