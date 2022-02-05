She was last seen at around 5pm on 4 February boarding a train at Hednesford train station, heading towards Walsall.
Lucie is described as white, of medium build and has medium length brown hair with blonde highlights.
She was last seen wearing a black coat, dark jeans and white trainers.
If you’ve seen Lucie or know of her whereabouts, please call us on 101 or send us a private message quoting incident 608 of 4 February.
Police need your help in finding 16-year-old Lucie Richardson, from Cannock
