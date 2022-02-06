Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision on the A259 at Pevensey.

Emergency services were called around 10.40am on Saturday (February 5) to reports of a collision involving a cyclist and a white transit high-top van on the eastbound carriageway of Marsh Road, shortly after the Pevensey roundabout. The cyclist sadly died at the scene.

The road has been closed from the roundabout to the junction with Top Road at Hooe, and is expected to remain closed for some time. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes if possible.

Officers investigating the collision are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any relevant dashcam footage. They would particularly like to speak to anyone who saw the van at or near the side of the road between 10.30am and 10.50am.

Anyone with information is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Simplify.