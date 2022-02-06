BREAKING CAMDEN LONDON

A man has been charged with possession of a firearm following an incident in Camden

February 6, 2022
1 Min Read

Tony Adams, 46 of Grieg Walk, Corby, Northamptonshire was charged on Saturday, 5 February with the following offences:

Possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence
Dangerous driving
Driving whilst disqualified
Driving with no insurance
Adams was remanded in custody to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 7 February.

It follows an incident on the morning of Friday, 4 February where a firearm, later confirmed to be a carbon dioxide powered air pistol, was pointed at a police officer.

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp