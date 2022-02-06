Can you help Police find missing Farnham woman Jessica?

Jessica, 46, was last seen in Farnham on February 2. Officers are concerned for her welfare and want to check that she is safe and well.
Jessica is described as White, around 170cm tall, of a thin build, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.
She is known to frequent the areas of Guildford, Hindhead, Aldershot and Littlehampton.
If you have seen Jessica or have any information which could assist Police with their search, please report it online using webchat or our webform https://www.surrey.police.uk/…/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ on our website, quoting crime reference number PR/45220013139. If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
