Officers in Doncaster are growing increasingly concerned for missing 15 year-old Tamara

Tamara left her home address in the Hyde Park area of Doncaster on Thursday 3 February at 6pm and has not been seen or heard from since.

Tamara is described as white, 5ft 3 ins tall, slim build with long black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black Nike trainers and glasses.

She has links to the Doncaster and Sheffield area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 667 of 4 February 2022.