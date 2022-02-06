Tamara left her home address in the Hyde Park area of Doncaster on Thursday 3 February at 6pm and has not been seen or heard from since.
Tamara is described as white, 5ft 3 ins tall, slim build with long black hair.
She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black Nike trainers and glasses.
She has links to the Doncaster and Sheffield area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 667 of 4 February 2022.
Officers in Doncaster are growing increasingly concerned for missing 15 year-old Tamara
Tamara left her home address in the Hyde Park area of Doncaster on Thursday 3 February at 6pm and has not been seen or heard from since.
You may also like
Lewis admitted nine counts of rape, 10 indecent assaults and one count of sexual assault committed against girls aged from four and 17
A 58-year-old man who abused children over a period of three decades, including cases in Ewell, has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Anthony Lewis...
Timetable changes from 30 March Emergency Timetables Mondays to Fridays and Saturdays – week commencing 30th March 2020 1, 1A Sunday service with additional...
Police Cordon off Area around a Shopping Centre in Bracknell
A Police cordon is in place after a suspect package was found near a shopping centre entrance in Stanley Walk in Bracknell this afternoon. Police have selaed...
A serving police officer has been found guilty of perverting the course of justice after trying to evade speeding ticket
PC Richard Hammond, 35, attached to Met Operations, was found guilty following a trial at the Royal Courts of Justice which concluded on Tuesday, 7 September...
Officers are investigating a number of fraudulent activities in local pubs in Portsmouth and we’re keen to speak with this man in connection with these incidents
Police need your assistance in identifying this man. Can you help? Officers are investigating a number of fraudulent activities in local pubs in Portsmouth...
The family of a man who was murdered in #Braintree on Sunday have paid tribute to his “heart of gold”
The family of a man who was murdered in #Braintree on Sunday have paid tribute to his “heart of gold”. Scott Gilhooly, 44, sadly died at the Swiss Bell pub on...
The family of a two-week-old baby girl who died in Heywood has paid tribute to her
Officers were called to a report from the hospital of concern for a baby just before 6.30pm on Friday 8 January 2021.Despite the best efforts of medical staff...
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found fatally injured in Sutton
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found fatally injured in Sutton. A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of murder late on...
Police are investigating a report of a woman being sexually assaulted in Bewbush Drive, Crawley
At around 8.15pm on Saturday (27 March). The victim was grabbed by an unknown man and subsequently ran to a place of safety. Enquiries are ongoing to identify...
Man sentenced for armed robbery
Steven Faber, 53 (22.03.68) of Solon New Road, Clapham, was sentenced on Friday, 14 May to 30 months imprisonment for an armed robbery at Inner London Crown...
Police officer seriously injured on A27 at Falmer
A police officer was seriously injured when he was hit by a passing vehicle on the A27 north of Brighton. The eastbound carriageway of the A27 at Falmer was...
Breaking: Police appeal after Baby girl dies in Horror smash near Worthing
A baby girl died and a young boy was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening head injuries following a collision at Newpound Common, near Wisborough Green...
A man has been jailed for 12 years for firearms and drugs offences, following a Trident investigation launched after a call about dogs abandoned in a property
Coskun Coskun, 33 of Cameron Close, Enfield, was sentenced to a total of 12 years at Wood Green Crown Court on Wednesday, 7 October after admitting to the...
Coastguard called to Bembridge to move casualty
The UK coastguard have mobilised Bembridge coastguard search and rescue team this afternoon (Sunday) April 28th to assist in the the recovery on an injured...
Fire crews called following reports of smoke issuing at Buckingham Palace
Firefighters from then London Fire Brigade been scrambled to the palace following reports of smoke issuing from the roof. We can reveal. A number of fire...
Missing man from Ramsgate found safe and well
A 24-year-old man reported missing from Ramsgate since 29 December 2019 has been found safe and well Following a well shared social media appeal by his mum and...
M20 closed between junctions 11 and 10 after Hot Fuzz Make an appearance
Part of the M20 has been closed due to a car fire. Emergency crews dealt with the blaze between junctions 11 and 10. The road has been blocked after a Kent...
A21 in Kent is closed northbound near Pembury following a collision
The A21 in Kent is closed northbound between the junctions with the A228 (Pembury) and A26 (Tonbridge) due to a traffic collision. A car has collided with the...
UPDATE on coronavirus (#COVID19) testing in the UK
UPDATE on coronavirus (#COVID19) testing in the UK: As of 9am 3 April, a total of 173,784 people have been tested of which 38,168 tested positive. As of 5pm on...
Mum releases Pictures after averting a House Fire
Mum releases Pictures after averting a House Fire: IN her own Words: This kids is why us parents tell you not to leave your phone/iPod charging underneath your...
The court heard that Blanch had also been convicted of 11 other sexual offences against young boys which took place in the Runnymede borough between the early 1960s and 1980s
Philip Blanch, of Belaugh Avenue in Lowestoft, Suffolk, carried out the assaults between 1975 and 1977 when the victim was between 12 and 13 years old. Blanch...
Two teenagers jailed after brutal stabbing in Lewisham
Two teenagers who chased a young man into a Brixton youth club before fatally stabbing him to death in front of children have been jailed. Rishon Florant 17...
Firefighters rescued a woman from a flat fire on St Luke’s Avenue in Clapham last night
Part of a split-level flat across the 10th and 11th floors of a residential block was damaged by fire. A woman was taken to hospital by London Ambulance...
Police are appealing for information to help us identify a woman who was seen being potentially harassed by a man in a vehicle in Thames Ditton
The incident happed Saturday (22 May) at around 3.45pm on Saturday, a woman was seen walking along St. Leonard’s Road in Thames Ditton, just before the...