A serving police constable has been sentenced for causing death by careless driving following an incident in which a pedestrian died

PC Daniel Francis, 33, attached to the West Area Command Unit, pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 7 December.

He was sentenced on Friday, 4 February at the Old Bailey to 12 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to complete 240 hours of unpaid work, 20 days rehabilitation activity, and given a four-month electronic curfew. He was suspended from driving for 18 months and will be required to take an extended test.

Our thoughts remain with family and friends of Andrew Brown, 23, who sadly died in hospital following the collision.

The incident happened around midnight on 1 November 2019 in Whitton Road, Hounslow as PC Francis, who was driving a marked police vehicle, accelerated after a car from which a firework had been thrown.

The police vehicle hit Mr Brown and a 16-year-old boy on a zebra crossing.

The boy suffered serious injuries in the collision and was taken to hospital. Mr Brown was also taken to hospital and died on 5 November 2019.

The matter was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who carried out an independent investigation. PC Francis was charged following a referral to the Crown Prosecution Service.

PC Francis remains subject to a misconduct investigation and is currently on restricted duties.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, from West Area Command Unit, said: “This is a very sad case. Our thoughts are with Mr Brown’s family and friends and we offer our sincere condolences for their loss.

“The IOPC, which is fully independent of the police, launched an investigation into this case and we fully co-operated. Our officers are aware that if their driving falls below the expected standard, they can be prosecuted and brought to account.”