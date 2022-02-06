Emergency Services called to Folkstone clifftop incident following concerns for man’s welfare

Two Coastguard Search and rescue teams from Dover and Folkestone along with the all-weather Lifeboat from Dover were called to assist officers from Kent Police following a report of man’s welfare on Sunday. Officers were called to the Sunny Sands in Folkstone after a relative raised concerns for the welfare of a man.

Police called on the coastguard to assist with a shoreline search of rocks and the bay whilst the Dover all-weather lifeboat that had been out on training was asked to assist in conducting a search of the pier and the Leas and surrounding area.

The search lasted around two hours when it was called off by Police after the man was found to be safe and well at home.

Police attended shortly after 10am on Sunday after they had received a report of concern for the welfare of a man.

Kent Police have been approached for comment