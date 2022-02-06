A jail term has been imposed on a man who stabbed his victim following a disagreement in Herne Bay

Mark Edge, of Victoria Park, Herne Bay, left the man with serious injuries following the attack in Station Chine in 2019.

The 53-year-old admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article and was sentenced to five years and four months at Canterbury Crown Court on Friday 4 February 2022.

The offence took place on Friday 29 March 2019 after the victim and a boy known to Edge had a disagreement in Park Road.

The victim then went to a friend’s house, where Edge and the boy arrived and confronted him.

Edge then pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the chest, before he and the boy ran from the scene.

The victim collapsed shortly afterwards and was flown to a London hospital, where he received life-saving treatment.

Detectives began an investigation and Edge was arrested the following day.

Detective Constable Stacey Edwards, one of Kent Police’s investigating officers, said: ‘Edge’s actions were completely reckless and it is very fortunate that we are not dealing with a far more serious offence.

‘The case shows how carrying and using knives can lead to horrific injuries and demonstrates the importance of Kent Police’s determination to tackle knife crime and its causes.

‘I would urge anyone who carries a knife to think again, and appeal to the family or friends of those who do to report it to police straight away, so we can intervene before it leads to an incident like this one.’