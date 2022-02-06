Information is sought to help locate a missing man from Tunbridge Wells

Daniel Molloy was reported missing from the North Farm Road area of the town at 2pm on Saturday 5 February 2022.

It is believed the 52-year-old may have since travelled to central London by train.

Daniel is described as around five feet, eight inches tall, of slim build, clean shaven, with short dark greying hair.

It is thought he was wearing a dark blue puffer-style jacket with ‘Aston Martin’ written on it, blue jeans and grey Nike trainers when he went missing.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and urge anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to call 101, quoting 05-0745.