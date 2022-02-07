BREAKING DEAL KENT

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Cowper Road in Deal to reports of a house fire

February 7, 2022
1 Min Read

Four fire engines and height vehicle attended, and crews wearing breathing apparatus tackled a fire in a converted loft space, believed to have started accidentally after heat from a tortoise vivarium lamp set nearby items alight. There were no reported injuries.

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp