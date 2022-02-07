Serial murderer Levi Bellfield has confessed to the hammer murders of mother and daughter Lin and Megan Russell 26 years ago, a lawyer has told .

Bellfield, who is serving life for killing schoolgirl Millie Dowler and two others, has revealed chilling details of the Russell murders it’s thought only the killer would know.

Another man, Michael Stone, has twice been found guilty of the murders of Ms Russell and her six-year-old daughter in Kent in July 1996.

His solicitor says he has now received a statement written by Levi Bellfield which details the killings. Stone was also found guilty of trying to murder Megan’s sister Josie.

Lin Russell and her daughters Megan and Josie, then nine, were attacked as they walked along a country lane in Chillenden , before being bound, blindfolded and bludgeoned with a claw hammer.

Stone was first found guilty of two counts of murder and one of attempted murder in 1998 and again in 2001, after the Court of Appeal quashed his conviction due to doubts over a prosecution witness.p

An application to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) in 2010 was rejected and an attempt to seek a judicial review of the decision also failed in 2011.

Stone has always protested his innocence

His solicitor Paul Bacon says he has now received a four-page statement from Bellfield in which he claims to have carried out the attacks, including details of what he was wearing and how he made his escape.

Bellfield is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of 13-year-old Millie, who went missing from Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, in 2002.

He has also been convicted of murdering Marsha McDonnell and Amelie Delagrange, and of the attempted murder of Kate Sheedy, and will never be considered for parole.