Officers investigating an incident of violent disorder on a bus in Streatham have released images of three people they want to identify

Police were called at 4,41pm on Thursday, 3 February to reports of a fight on a route 250 bus in the area of Telford Avenue, SW2.

Numerous 999 calls had been received after two males boarded a bus armed with what appeared to be metal fire pokers, before threatening a third male already onboard.

A confrontation followed between the three males, with a large knife also being seen.

Officers attended but witnesses say that on hearing the approaching sirens, the three males fled.

There were no reports of any injuries, but a number of passengers were left shaken by the incident which caused significant alarm and distress to those who witnessed it from just feet away.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved and officers believe the public can help by getting in touch if they recognise the people in the images being released today.

Detective Constable Adam Jackson, of the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “This was an appalling violent incident which we will not accept on the transport network.

“While we don’t believe anyone was injured, it is clear from the CCTV we have examined and the witnesses we have spoken to that the outcome could easily have been quite different.

“Passengers should be able to travel on public transport in comfort and safety without fearing that something like this will happen in front of them. Thankfully such incidents are rare, but where they do happen we will do everything we can to identify those responsible.

“We believe the public may know who these people are and I would urge anyone who does to come forward, either to us directly, or anonymously, to Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information about the identity of those involved should call 101, giving the reference 5152/03FEB.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org