A mother has paid an emotional tribute to her son who was murdered in Dukinfield

The victim 20-year-old Dylan Keelan was fatally stabbed at around 9.30pm on Cheetham Hill Road, Dukinfield on Friday 4 February 2022.

Dylan’s mum, Nicola, said: “Dylan, my son, was a lovely, hardworking, kind and respectful boy.

“He absolutely loved his family and close friends. Dylan will be missed dearly by everyone who had the pleasure to be around him. He will never be forgotten and will always be in my heart and part of my life. It is difficult to put into words at this moment as I am broken and distraught.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone for their support, kind words and donations.

“Finally, in Dylan’s own words ‘Always find a way to turn a negative into a positive’, so let’s all stay strong together.”

Four teenage males were arrested on suspicion of murder. Two remain in custody for questioning, whilst two have been released under investigation.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information or dash cam footage from the surrounding area at around the time of the incident is asked to contact police.

The Major Incident Public Portal has been opened to receive information, images or footage – https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP22S44-PO1

Detective Inspector Lee Shaw, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “Our thoughts are with Dylan’s loved ones – specialist colleagues are liaising with them.

“We have two suspects in custody but our investigation is very much ongoing so I appeal to anyone who can assist us in any way, shape or form to get in touch.

“Extra officers remain in the area to reassure the community whilst exercising their powers to carry out increased stops and searches under Section 60.”