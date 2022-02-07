A 21-year-old woman has died following a crash on the A9 north west of Inverness

The fatal road crash occurred on the A9 near to the Artafallie junction on the Black Isle, this morning.

The incident happened around 10.00 GMT and involved a single vehicle – a grey Nissan Micra. The deceased woman was the car’s only occupant.

The A9 was closed in both directions until around 3pm

Sergeant David Miller said: “At this time, our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the deceased.

“Our enquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing and we are appealing for any motorists who travelled on the A9 between Munlochy and Tore this morning, and believe they may have seen the Nissan Micra involved, to please come forward.

“You can call police on 101, quoting incident 1250 of 6 February.”