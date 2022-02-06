Police are issuing a warning to drug users in Blackpool after one person died and another remains critically ill after taking drugs at an address in the resort

Officers were called by the ambulance service at 1.43am today (Sunday, February 6th) to an address on Kincraig Place where a man in his 60s was found deceased.

Following enquiries, it became clear the man had taken drugs at an earlier gathering with a number of others. One of those others, a man in his 50s, is currently critically ill in hospital.

A managed 64 from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs and is currently in custody.

Det Insp Abi Finch-Hall, of Blackpool CID, said: “One person has died and another is seriously ill in hospital and my thoughts are with their loved ones at this time. An investigation is ongoing to try and establish exactly what the men had taken which caused them to become unwell and whether there is more of the drug in general circulation.

“We would obviously prefer that people did not take any illegal substances but realistically we are advising drug users that while our enquiries continue to establish what these men have taken to seek immediate medical attention if they notice any different symptoms or start to feel unwell following taking drugs.”

Lancashire Constabulary takes a proactive response into tackling the issue of drugs in the county. If you have information about any illegal drug-related activity, please come forward and contact us on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For information about the dangers of taking drugs and their effects, please visit Talk to Frank at www.talktofrank.com.