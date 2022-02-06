A3 in Hampshire closed in both directions near Waterlooville following life changing collision

The A3(M) in Hampshire is closed in both directions between J2 Dell Piece Interchange (Havant, Lovedean B2149) and J3 Waterlooville Interchange (Waterlooville, Havant B2150) following a serious collision.

Hampshire Police are leading the response to this incident. South Central Ambulance Service along with National Highways Traffic Officers are also in attendance.

Due to the severity of this incident, the closure is expected to remain in place throughout the night.

Road users caught within the closure, please remain with your vehicles. National Highways and Hampshire Police are in the process of closing the road, once this is complete they will work to remove you from within the closure by turning traffic around from the back of the queue. They appreciate your patience whilst this is being done.

Diversions are available:

Southbound: follow route marked out with solid triangle symbol on local road signs:

Leave at J2.

At the roundabout take the third exit and join the B2149 (Dell Piece West).

Continue on to the A3 Portsmouth Road junction.

Turn left and join the A3 and continue to Waterlooville.

At the roundabout with the B2150 Hulbert Road take the first exit.

Follow the B2150 to J3 of the A3(M).

Take the third exit from the junction roundabout on to the A3(M) southbound.

Northbound: follow route marked out with solid diamond symbol on local road signs:

Leave at J3.

At the roundabout take the first exit and take the B2150 Hulbert Road.

At the roundabout with the A3 take the second exit.

Follow the A3 to the junction with the B2149 (Dell Piece West).

Turn right and follow the B2149 to the A3(M) J2.

Take the first exit from the roundabout to join the A3(M) northbound.