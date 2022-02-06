Can you help us find a missing girl from Netley Abbey?

Hayley, 15, was last seen at around 3.30pm on Saturday 5 February in Southampton.

There is a possibility she could be in the Portsmouth area, but she has links in Southampton.

Since being reported missing, officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to locate her and we are now turning to the public for assistance.

Hayley is described as being around 5ft 10ins tall and although she has dark hair in the picture, she has since dyed it blonde.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, black joggers and black trainers. She was also carrying a large black shoulder bag.

If you have seen her or have any information about her whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44220050637.