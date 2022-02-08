Detectives have launched a murder investigation in north London

Police were called to Ayley Croft in Enfield, at 18:10hrs on Monday, 7 February, to reports of a stabbing. Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS).

A male, believed to be 18 years old, was found with stab wounds. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene

Next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command have been informed.

A crime scene has been put in place.

A teenage boy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He has been taken into custody.

Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 5753/07Feb. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.