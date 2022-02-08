Information is sought to help locate a missing 14-year-old boy from Tunbridge Wells

Noah Fryett was reported missing from the Langton Green area at around 7.40pm on Monday 7 February 2022.

Noah is described as being around five feet, nine inches tall, of slim build and with dark hair that is curly on the top and shaved at the sides.

It is thought he was wearing a black puffer-style jacket and black jogging bottoms when he went missing. He may also be wearing a red baseball cap.

Inspector Wayne Page said: ‘We are very concerned for Noah’s welfare who it is thought may travel into Tunbridge Wells town centre or to East Sussex by bus or train.

‘I am urging anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to call to contact us immediately.’

Anyone with information should call 999, quoting reference 07-1225.