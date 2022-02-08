Man jailed for sharing a bomb-making manual online

Connor Burke, from south east London, pleaded guilty to disseminating a terrorist publication – linked to a manual that he had shared on a social media platform, which contained information on how to create improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Burke also pleaded guilty to four counts of possession of a document likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

He was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday, 4 February to a total of 42 months’ imprisonment and an additional 12 months on licence.