Officers investigating a burglary in St Albans have released an image of a man they would like to identify

It’s is believed he may be able to assist with their investigation.

On Friday 14 January, at around 6pm, a property in Robert Avenue was broken in to.

Investigator Jacob Smith said: “It is believed that the man pictured was in the area around the time of the incident, and may have information that could assist with our enquiries. If you recognise him, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact Investigator Smith directly via email at jacob.smith@herts.police.uk.

Calling the non-emergency telephone number 101 quoting crime reference 41/3702/22 (in an emergency, always dial 999).

Contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.