Police officers would like to thank all those who assisted in their search and shared the appeal.
A 14-year-old boy who was reported missing today (Monday 7 February) from #TunbridgeWells has been found safe and well.
Officers investigating a serious assault on Telephone Road in the early hours of Monday, 4 October, have charged a man
Abdulalazim Ahmed, 18, of Washington Road, Portsmouth, has been charged with Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm with intent. He was remanded in custody to...
Investigation launched after fatal flat fire in Islington
Shortly after 8am on Saturday emergency services were called to the flat at Warley House on Mitchison Road after a fire had been reported by neighbours...
Police Close M4 Eastbound Following Fatal Collision near Reading
Police have closed a large section of the M4 following a fatal collision in Reading. The closure is between junction 11 and junction 10 of the M4 Motorway...
Police are searching for missing Havant man Nigel Bulley
Officers from Hampshire Police are searching for missing Havant man Nigel Bulley, and we’d like your help to bring him home this evening. The 44-year-old, who...
Motorists are being urged to drive safely as part of a national campaign targeting those who take the risk of driving whilst under the influence of drugs.
From Monday 23rd to Sunday 29th August 2021 officers from Kent Police will be out in force across the county, working with our partners to follow an...
Stolen curtain sided truck with a Clatyon Wagon inside
Stolen in Haslemere at 2am. Was spotted in Horsham at 3am Large curtain sided truck with blue tail lift with badly painted curtains on side so quite...
Man issued with ten thousand pound fine after hundreds gathered outside Shirebrook leisure centre
A man has been issued with a £10,000 fine under coronavirus legislation after organising a gathering of hundreds of people. The 23-year-old man, who is from...
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire at a pub in Hodsoll Street, near Wrotham, Sevenoaks
At the height of the fire, five fire engines, a height vehicle and a bulk water carrier were at the scene, and crews used hose reel jets and compressed air...
Former scout leader Antony Allen has been sentenced to 11 years in jail
A former scout leader has been sentenced to 11 years in jail after being convicted of a string of sexual offences involving minors he met through his voluntary...
Kent Police detectives investigating an assault in Canterbury have charged two men. On Wednesday 1 May 2019 the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a charge...
School Master jailed Over Sex offences against Children
A former preparatory school teacher Nicholas Martin Eggington,58 of Plantation Close, Arnold, Nottingham has been sentenced to a three year prison sentence at...
Police dealing with serious collision in Basingstoke
Officers from Hampshire Constabulary are currently on scene at a Road Traffic Collision on Popley Way in Basingstoke. A road closure has been put in place...
Police manhunt for sex attacker across the London bus network
Detectives have released images of five people they want to identify in connection with sexual assaults on London’s bus network The images all relate to...
Portsmouth :#Somerstown SUN’S OUT, DINS OUT!
Woman beater abusing residents in Somerstown for shouting at him after he was seen punching his partner in the head. ***Strong Language***
Woman rushed to hospital after bridge fall
A woman has been rushed to hospital after she fell from a bridge onto the busy M26 motorway in Kent in Saturday morning. Officers from Kent roads policing...
Fire killer mum about to be set free after only serving eight years
Fire killer mum Mairead Philpott will be freed next month after serving just 8½ years of her 17-year jail term. Philpott, 38 — guilty with hubby Mick over the...
Thieves steal Customers 3K Bike from Halford’s in Havant
Can you help identify the man in this CCTV image? Police would like to speak to him after the theft of this green coloured custom bike that was stolen in...
Firefighters scrambled to Drayton fire after teenager sets fire to bedroom after locking his mother out house
The mother had walked out of the house after a domestic incident between her and her son, who managed to lock her out of the property, whilst outside she saw...
Woman arrested at Heathrow on terror offences
A woman has been arrested at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of terrorism offences. Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command arrested the 25-year-old...
Bag snatcher from Widnes jailedA 32-year-old man from Widnes has been jailed after snatching handbags from two women in the town
A 32-year-old man from Widnes has been jailed after snatching handbags from two women in the town. Anthony Parton, of Deacon Road, left one of the victims, a...
British Empire Medal and Cash stolen in Maidstone Burglary
Detectives are investigating a burglary in Maidstone where a quantity of jewellery, cash and a British Empire Medal were reported stolen. The break-in happened...
Man charged with three counts of Rape
A man has been charged following a report that a woman had been raped in Witham. Police were called during the early hours of Tuesday 14 July, with concerns...
Caroline Flack cut her hand on a glass after blazing row with boyfriend leads to her arrest
Caroline Flack cut her hand on a glass whilst having a blazing row in the early hours of Thursday morning that saw the street she lived fill up with Police...
Lorry Roll Over Causes Traffic Chaos in Fareham
Fareham Hampshire Tuesday 12th January 2016 A refuse lorry overturned at a major roundabout in today causing traffic chaos.