Kathryn Jane Harris, who was known as Katy, was found with critical injuries at her home in Oak Crescent, Derby, at around 7.15am on Sunday 6 February. Her family have been made aware and are receiving support from specialist officers. We ask that their privacy is respected at this time. A 44-year-old man who was arrested at the scene remains in police custody as inquiries continue. Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may be able to help with the investigation – including any drivers with dashcam who drove along The Hollow between midnight and 7.15am on 6 February. Anyone with information that could assist inquiries is asked to contact us using the following methods, quoting reference 22*073295.
A woman has been named as the victim in a murder investigation after an incident in Littleover
You may also like
Appeal for witnesses following assault in Southampton
Police appealing for witnesses following an assault in Southampton. The incident happened at around 10.30pm on Sunday, 13 June outside The Station pub on...
Delays on the A406 after Range Rover becomes engulfed in flames near Walthamstow
The Southend Road (North Circular Road) (E18/E17) (Westbound) between High Road and Woodford New Road – and the slip for Waterworks is blocked due to a...
Government attendance advisors to start work helping local areas and school trusts put new plans in place to increase attendance
As part of the Education Secretary’s commitment to make school attendance his top priority, new expert attendance advisers with decades of first-hand...
Saghir was involved in County Lines activity and I am pleased that this proactive arrest has led to him being sentenced for his role in this
Following a Police investigation, a man has been sentenced for drug offences in Aylesbury. Ehsan Saghir, aged 21, of Beechwood Road, Luton pleaded guilty to...
Man who fleed to Bangladesh after triple murder is jailed for a minimum of 40 years
A man who murdered his wife and their two children in December 2006 before fleeing to Bangladesh immediately afterwards has been jailed. Mohammed Abdul...
Police Charge Man with Romford Pensioner’s Murder
Police investigating the murder of an 85-year-old woman in Romford, Havering on Tuesday, 15 May have charged a man. Paul Prause, 65, of Romford, Havering, was...
Hillingdon Hospital has closed to emergency admissions due to a coronavirus outbreak
Hillingdon Hospital has closed to emergency admissions due to a coronavirus outbreak
A fugitive from Tameside who taunted police after absconding from hospital while under arrest for high-value car thefts has been jailed
Cody Lowndes , of Lakeside Avenue, Ashton-under-Lyne, was sentenced to six years and two months in jail at The Lowry Nightingale Court, Salford, yesterday...
CCTV appeal after man threatens staff in Bristol supermarket
We’re releasing CCTV footage of a man police would like to identify in connection with an incident at a supermarket in Bristol. On Tuesday 27 April at about 9...
Four men sentenced to a combined 17 years and five months following an investigation into drugs supply and firearms in Southampton Sylwester Adam Idziak (32)...
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a Guildford man who was stabbed in Tongham earlier this month
Officers from Surrey and Sussex’s Major Crime Team are investigating the incident after the 37-year-old man sadly died yesterday, (27 October), as a...
Major raid carried out by the Met Police in sleepy village of Biggin Hill
A major Police raid has taken place in the sleepy village of Biggin Hill in Kent in the early hours of Wednesday morning that is understood to be park of a...
Police are asking anyone who has been approached at a UK airport in a similar way recently to get in touch
Police at Gatwick are seeking to contact passengers at any UK airports who have recently been approached by a man seeking cash for what he says is his journey...
A further 23,065 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the UK
An other 280 have died, according to the latest government data. This is a fall from the numbers seen in Wednesday’s figures – when 24,701 people...
We are only looking to find Alice a home with a family that has had previous experience of bringing up a puppy
Little Alice is just 10 weeks old. This precious little girl was born with hydrocephalus, a very uncommon neurological condition, one that will bring many...
There has been a reported air crash near to #Goodwood Aerodrome
West Sussex Highways says a road closure is in place along New Road following a police request. More details as we get them.
The formal identity of a man who died following an incident in Bracknell on Sunday morning has now been confirmed
The victim has today been formally identified as 34-year-old Agapito de Sousa, from Bracknell. A Home Office post-mortem was conducted yesterday and the...
Man in Ventnor Sex attack is bailed by Police on the the Isle of Wight
A 35-year-old man who was arrested during a sex attack in Ventnor on Tuesday evening has been bailed by Police. His arrest came after officers put St...
Northamptonshire Police chief praises public after ‘horrific’ crash
“I wish to express my sincere thanks to those members of the public who came to the aid of my officers, following this horrific crash. Thankfully, they...
Fire Fighters tackle Blaze in West Wight Area of the Isle of Wight
Firefighters where called to tackle a large fire in Totland in the West Wight of the isle of Wight on Tuesday evening. Two Fire appliances and Water Carrier...
Surrey fire crews to respond to more calls
Firefighters will respond to a greater number and wider range of call-outs under a proposed new Public Safety Plan for the county. The 10-year plan sets out...
The two-year-old boy who was shot in the head on a North London street survived after the bullet missed an artery by a “millimetre”.
The two year-old boy who was shot in the head on a North London street survived after the bullet missed an artery by a “millimetre” A relative has revealed. ...
Man jailed for assaulting four Police Officers
Four assaults against police officers have led to a 16-month prison sentence for a Cuxton man. Keith Harrison assaulted the four officers while they were...
Commenting on the fact that the average price of a litre of diesel in the UK is now more than £1.50 – a new record high
RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Fuel prices this year are setting records for all the wrong reasons, with the average price of a litre of diesel...