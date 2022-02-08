A woman has been named as the victim in a murder investigation after an incident in Littleover

Kathryn Jane Harris, who was known as Katy, was found with critical injuries at her home in Oak Crescent, Derby, at around 7.15am on Sunday 6 February. Her family have been made aware and are receiving support from specialist officers. We ask that their privacy is respected at this time. A 44-year-old man who was arrested at the scene remains in police custody as inquiries continue. Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may be able to help with the investigation – including any drivers with dashcam who drove along The Hollow between midnight and 7.15am on 6 February. Anyone with information that could assist inquiries is asked to contact us using the following methods, quoting reference 22*073295.