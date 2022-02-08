Warren is survived by his wife, daughter, Mum, Dad and brother who miss him beyond words

The family of Warren Wright has issued the below statement after a motorist was jailed for causing death by dangerous driving in relation to a fatal road traffic collision in Wool on Sunday 5 July 2020:

Warren Wright (1986 – 2020)

It was two days after the first Covid lockdown came to an end: Sunday, 5 July 2020. Warren Wright (34) was in the back of the family car, caring for his six-month old baby daughter as they travelled back to London. His wife of nearly three years was driving. They had enjoyed a happy, sunny, family weekend with his in-laws, who had been delighted to meet their new grandchild. Up until that point, she had spent most of her short life in Neonatal care, having been born three months premature; and then there had been lockdown.

Shortly after they crossed the railway line, heading north out of Wool on the A352, seemingly out of nowhere, an oncoming car crossed over to their side of the road, ploughed through the caravan being towed directly in front of them and head on into their car. Tragically, Warren died at the scene.

Warren was a young man in his prime. His life ahead of him full of opportunity; he had everything to live for. His career as a primary school teacher was going very well. He was popular with the children, respected by his colleagues and recognised as leadership material by his employers. He was adored by his wife and loved by both his and her family. He was very family orientated and enjoyed organising family events. He had many friends, stretching back to his own school days, and was known for his playful sense of humour, his laid -back demeanour, and his caring attitude. He was very close to his Mum and to his younger brother, who he doted on.

Outside of work Warren loved sport, music, films and collecting Lego. He was a humble young man and nothing was too much trouble for him, he was always pleased to help others, his legacy includes his dedication to looking after and supporting others and he was an excellent listener. It was always fun around Warren: the summer before he died, he went sky diving with his mother-in-law and brother-in-law, watched apprehensively by other members of the family. He had an infectious smile and sense of humour and could light up any room. He was a calm and considerate husband and an adoring and skilful father and son. He gave the most wonderful bear hugs. The young couple had recently bought a run-down house in South London and Warren was enthusiastically honing his DIY skills as they set about turning their house into a home, suitable for their new family.