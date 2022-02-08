ORYX Gaming Partners with Novibet to Go Live in the UK

According to reports, software and services provider ORYX has recently gained a foothold in the UK iGaming market, which is currently the largest regulated

After partnering with the online betting platform Novibet, its exclusive products will soon be available to the gaming leviathan’s many British and Irish customers.

Premium games for UK players

Back in 2019, the gross gambling yield in Great Britain was an impressive £14.12 billion. Much of this revenue came from remote play, with the increasing and widespread move to online entertainment supporting the continued growth of the iGaming industry.

Unsurprisingly, remote play now accounts for around 52.3 per cent of the annual revenue generated by gambling. This is a substantial figure – and one that indicates the sector is growing at a rapid rate year on year.

This burgeoning industry has naturally led to a demand for new and novel titles to be brought to the market, and Novibet is one provider that’s heeded this call. A leading online betting site for the UK and international customers, it was founded in Greece in 2006, before being established and optimised for UK consumers four years later.

Today, Novibet is one of the most recommended online casinos, being highly reviewed on many internet directory sites. Lauded for its competitive pricing and the numerous bonuses it offers, such as free spins with no wagering, it also has an extensive catalogue of titles available. This includes over 4,000 slot games – a number that’s set to markedly increase following its latest collaboration with ORYX Gaming.

A promising partnership

So, who is this new partner and what does this mean for the iGaming industry in the UK? ORYX describes itself as a leading full turnkey solution provider. It offers an unparalleled set of software and services, including a lot of top-tier content. This extends to many new slot games that are not currently available to UK gamers but will soon be hosted on Novibet. These include not only titles from ORYX’s in-house studio but exclusive offerings from GAMOMAT and Peter & Sons too.

Until recently, such a collaboration would not have been possible, due to ORYX not having received a UK licence. However, this was fortuitously awarded in November 2021, opening the door to this exciting partnership.

The collaboration is equally beneficial for both parties, with Novibet acting as the software provider’s portal into the largest regulated iGaming market in the world and ORYX bestowing them with a slew of news and exclusive titles in exchange.

However, it’s perhaps most exciting for UK players, who number around 24 million in Britain alone. The partnership will gain them an incredible amount of new content to trial, with a reliable platform from which to explore it.

According to Yannis Xirotyris, Chief Commercial Officer at Novibet: “We’re delighted to feature ORYX’s diverse content in the UK and are confident our customers will enjoy the thrill and entertainment its games offer.”

Whether it’s winning or simply partaking they have in mind, ORYX will certainly ensure there’s much fun to be had online for those who dare to dice with fortune.