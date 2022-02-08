Three charged following copper theft in Canterbury

A bag of copper piping was discovered following a burglary in Canterbury and three men have been charged.

Kent Police was called to an industrial park in Island Road, Hersden, at around 10pm on Saturday 5 February 2022, where a business reported several thousand pounds worth of damage to their premises.

Officers attended the site and, with the help of a police helicopter and Police Dog Yoofoo, three men were located and arrested following a search of the marshland nearby and copper piping was seized.

Costel Coscodaru, 25, Marih Gigel Ilihca, 39, and Mihai Florin, 18, all of no fixed address, were charged with burglary.

The trio appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday 7 February 2022, where they were remanded in custody until their next court appearance on 7 March 2022.