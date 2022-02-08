A suspect has been charged in connection with 13 burglaries in the Canterbury and Faversham areas

Lee Owen, 42 of no fixed address, was charged with one count of conspiring to commit burglary after he was arrested on Friday 4 February.

The charge follows an investigation by the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad into burglaries committed between Tuesday 9 November 2021 and Thursday 20 January 2022 at commercial premises in Whitstable, Faversham, Herne Bay, Aylesham and Ash. Safes were taken as well as cash from shops, cafes, restaurants and other businesses.

Mr Owen appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 5 February where he was remanded in custody. The case will next be heard at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 7 March.

A 22-year-old man from Faversham, who was also arrested as part of the investigation, has been released on bail until 23 February.