Homicide detectives are appealing for information about the 1997 murder of John Kennedy in Tower Hamlets as they announce a £30,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of his killer

John Kennedy, aged 31, was attacked 25 years ago on Saturday, 8 February 1997 at approximately 05:50hrs inside The Railway Arms pub, Sutton Street, E1.

John was a self-employed electrician and a keen footballer who played for a local team. He was also the father of two children.

On the night before his death, Friday, 7 February 1997, John had gone out with friends visiting several pubs before arriving at the Railway Arms at around 03:00hrs on Saturday, 8 February 1997. There were around 60 people inside the pub at that time.

John was approached by a suspect and an animated conversation took place which escalated to John being attacked and stabbed. As he collapsed on the floor of the pub, the suspect fled the premises with another man before leaving in a vehicle.

Detective Inspector Kevin Prosser, investigating, said: “A large number of people who were inside the Railway Arms at the time of this murder have chosen not to speak to police about it for 25 years.

“I hope that, given the number of years that have passed, someone who was there that night may now feel that they can come forward and tell us what they saw, and crucially, who was responsible.

“Despite the long years since his death, John’s family continue to grieve and will find no peace until justice has been served for John.”

A spokesperson for John’s family said: “We would like to appeal for witnesses to come forward with any vital information regarding John’s senseless murder back in February 1997. Please help us to finally get justice for our loved one whom is forever missed and will never be forgotten.

“There are many people who witnessed this murder and have not spoken out due to either misguided loyalty or code of conduct. John’s life was taken away and the murderer should be held accountable for his death. Please find it in your hearts after 25 years to do the right thing and help bring the person responsible to justice.”

The Met is offering a reward of up to £30,000, for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the person(s) responsible for John’s murder.

Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with information should call the incident room on 020 8345 3985.