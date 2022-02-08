BREAKING HAMPSHIRE MISSING SOUTHAMPTON

Have you seen missing Jordan Toms?

February 8, 2022
1 Min Read
 
Jordan, aged 26, was last seen on Castle Road, Southampton at around 9.30pm last night (Monday, 7 February).
He is described as: White, 5ft 8ins, with blond / mousy brown hair and blue eyes. He has lots of tattoos on his arms, hands and leg. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and grey tracksuit bottoms.
PC Jake Curran, said: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for Jordan’s welfare and we would ask anyone who thinks they know where he is or may have seen him since he went missing last night, to get in touch with us.
“Jordan, if you are reading this, your family are very worried and want to know that you’re ok. Please get in touch with them, or us, as soon as possible.
“We believe Jordan is still in the Southampton area so please keep an eye out for him and if you have any information, get in touch with us at the earliest opportunity.”
Anyone with information should call us on 101 quoting 44220053308.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp