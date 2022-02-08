Have you seen missing Jordan Toms?
Man who spat in police officer’s face and claimed to have Coronavirus is locked up
A man spat in a police officer’s face while claiming to have Coronavirus after a report of a fight in St Ann’s. Joshua Staples, 25, was locked up for a total...
Police descend on Southampton City Bar after Brawl Breaks Out Whilst Euro Poland V Portugal is Shown
Armed Police with tasers,Two Dog units and a Three Pubic Order van along with 11 Police vehicles have descended on Yates Bar on Above Bar Street in Southampton...
Chinese national who had been studying in Sheffield has today been jailed after admitting killing a fellow student in the city
Yongqi Liang, 25, from Shanghai, instigated an alcohol-fuelled fight with fellow student Xiangyu Li in the city centre in March this year. Tragically...
Man jailed for Seventeen Years for 24 Rapes
A man has been jailed for seventeen years after pleading guilty to 24 counts of rape and sexual assault at Kingston Crown Court yesterday (6 July). Glynn...
We are appealing for information after a lit firework was pushed through the letterbox of a house in Dunstable. On 31 October, at around 9.30pm, six...
Hedge hit by lightning in Hadlow
Firefighters have responded to reports 40m of hedge that was alight in Bells Farm Road, Hadlow at 8pm, believed to have been caused by lightning. One fire...
Can you help police locate Mark Dorrington from Southampton
Can you help police find missing Mark Dorrington from Southampton? The 58-year-old was last seen at around 6am this morning (Saturday 12 June) on Portswood...
Dangerous Driver remanded by Court
A Herne Bay man has appeared before magistrates charged with stealing a car and dangerous driving. Callum James Wiltshire, aged 21, of Woodrow Chase, Herne...
Man arrested in East London Terror raid
Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have today, 28 December, arrested a man in east London for terrorism offences. The 21-year-old man was...
Lorry and Coach involved in a collision on the M25
Three lanes of the busy M25 in Surrey have been closed following a collision involving a Large goods vehicle and coach. following the closure by Police and...
Police are appealing for information in connection with a sexual assault of a girl in Wokingham. The victim, a 17-year-old girl, was walking in Easthampstead...
UPDATED: Investigation launched after blaze rips through Eastbourne property
The fire at a residential building on Seaside, Eastbourne has been extinguished. Firefighters were called to attend the incident at 2.07am on Sunday 14th...
Charter flight from Jamaica for British travellers seeking to return to the UK
Around 140 British travellers will be able to get home from Jamaica on a charter flight organised by the Government in partnership with the travel company...
Witness appeal following family gold burglary in West Molesley
Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at an address in West Molesley on Thursday 1 April. A number of items were taken, including...
Man jailed after double stabbing involving an 11 month old baby
A man has been given a life sentence after pleading guilty to stabbing his wife and an 11-month-old baby. Rehan Khan, 27 of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to...
Hordle Drink Driver Jailed after killing 15 Year Old Girl and Fleeing the Scene
A man has been jailed for four years and four months after he pleaded guilty to causing the death of a 15-year-old girl. Alexander McBride, 34, of Sky End...
Police have closed off part of Warsash Road in Warash following a blaze that has damaged four vehicles in the early hours of Friday morning Emergency services...
A cruel fraudster who stole tens of thousands of pounds from an elderly man he had known for nearly 20 years has been jailed
Builder Andrew Nichols, of London Road, Sheffield, struck up a friendship with the 85-year-old widower after doing some work in his house in 2003. However...
A teenager who fatally stabbed an 18-year-old at a knife awareness course in Hillingdon has been convicted of murder
A teenager who fatally stabbed an 18-year-old at a knife awareness course in Hillingdon has been convicted of murder. Vladimir Nachev, 18 of West End Lane...
Two arrested after moped stop and search by Police in Acton
Officers from the Violent Crime Taskforce [VCTF] seized drugs and arrested two men for drug supply after they were stopped in Acton At 4pm on Tuesday, 27...
Seventy firefighters from the London Fire Brigade are tackling a blaze at Film Director Guy Ritchie pub in London
Fire crews have been called after a fire broke out at the Lore of the Land pub in Conway Street It is understood that the blaze ripped through the pub...
Cowes week sailor rushed to hospital after falling overboard
A major rescue operation is taking place at Trinity landing point in Cowes on the Isle of Wight this afternoon after a sailor fell overboard from the racing...
A burglar has been jailed for five years for carrying out four offences in three days around east Kent
Jimmy Gilheaney attempted to break into a house in Ashford on Saturday 10 October 2020 before getting inside another property in the town the same day and...
Driver who caused a collision which left a man wheelchair bound jailed
A driver who was seen drinking from a bottle of Baileys after causing a collision in which a man suffered life-changing injuries has been jailed. Paul Jones...