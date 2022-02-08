Have you seen missing Jordan Toms?

He is described as: White, 5ft 8ins, with blond / mousy brown hair and blue eyes. He has lots of tattoos on his arms, hands and leg. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and grey tracksuit bottoms.

PC Jake Curran, said: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for Jordan’s welfare and we would ask anyone who thinks they know where he is or may have seen him since he went missing last night, to get in touch with us.