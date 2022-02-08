Please be on the look out for Jack Carter who is missing
Police Hunt Shanklin Armed Robber after Supermarket Robbery
Police are searching for a masked man who last night (Wednesday) entered the Co-op Welcome on Arthurs Hill in Shanklin on the Isle of Wight. The robber...
Man jailed after fail to stop leaves woman with spinal fractures
These shocking photos show the aftermath of a collision caused by a dangerous driver who ran a red light in Sutton-in-Ashfield. Following the crash, which...
Judge sentences four men for a total of 58 years in connection with the murder of Abdullah Balouchi
Today at Hull Crown Court Judge HHJ Thackray QC sentenced four men charged in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Abdullah Balouchi (pictured...
A hidden compartment containing more than 18,000 illegal cigarettes was discovered at a shop in Gravesend during a joint operation involving police and Kent County Council Trading Standards
The hide was detected on 6 October 2021, following a series of searches at several businesses in the town, which also involved HM Revenue and Customs...
Waterleak closes Ryde High Street
Due to a water leak on Ryde High Street, Bus services routes 4 and 9 cannot serve Cross Street and John Street bus stops. Routes outbound will be diverted via...
Fatal collision near Borstal, Rochester
Investigators are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision near Borstal, Rochester. The incident took place at around 5.30pm on Monday 29 July 2019 on...
Tanker in Collision with Car on the M25 Near Woking
One lane of the M25 remains closed on the clockwise section between junction 11 A3 Wisley Portsmouth Road and Junction 11 Saint Peter’s Way near...
Gravesend man alleged to have deliberately coughed at officers charged
A Gravesend man has been charged following allegations he deliberately coughed at police officers amid claims he had Covid-19 symptoms. ...
A man has been arrested in connection with a rape investigation in High Wycombe
A 24-year-old man from High Wycombe, has today (6/10) been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody. It is in connection with an incident on...
Two men appear in court over stolen vehicle
Two men to appear in court in connection with stolen Whitstable vehicle Two men have been charged with affray and motoring offences after a vehicle, suspected...
Officers are appealing for information to locate a man who has been reported missing from the Whitstable area
William Etilage, who is 43, left home at around 10am on Friday 10 December 2021 and has not been seen since. He was seen at a betting stop in Whitstable...
Second Burglar wanted over Hither Green arrested
Police recently appealed for information regarding a man they wanted to trace in connection with an aggravated burglary in Hither Green, Lewisham. Billy...
A 12-year-old girl who was attacked in Liverpool city centre died from a stab wound to her neck, an inquest has heard
Ava White was with friends at a Christmas lights switch-on when she was stabbed on 25 November. Senior Liverpool coroner Andre Rebello said she was then...
A man who died after being shot in Ilford has been named as detectives continue to appeal for witnesses and information
Jason Diallo, 30, from Ilford, was found suffering gunshot injuries after police were called to reports of a shooting in Balfour Road at 22:14hrs on...
First picture of teen stabbed to death in Croydon Murder
Detectives are investigating after a teenager was found with stab injuries in Croydon. Shortly after 7pm on Thursday, 30 December, police were made aware of an...
Appeal to identify man in connection with linked sexual assaults in Southwark
Detectives are appealing for help to identify a man they wish to speak to in relation to a series of sexual assaults in south London in April. On the afternoon...
Man taken to hospital after being stabbed in the stomach
A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the stomach in Cordelia Street, E14. Injuries are not life-threatening. Officers were called at 7.11pm...
More Drug dealers put out of business after Dover flat is closed by Police
A property in Dover which has been used by drug dealers has been issued with a closure order following action by Kent Police. Officers applied for the...
More than 600 cannabis plants have seen seized from a property in Ramsgate
Kent Police officers are reported to have located the plants after attending an address in Arklow Square on Friday 16 April 2021. They are said...
Have you seen missing Eastleigh Man Leslie Styles
Have you seen missing man Leslie Styles? Leslie lives in Chandlers Ford and has not been seen since Friday, March 18. We are growing increasingly...
Casualty of Cranbrook Collision airlifted to London Hospital
A head on collision in Cranbrook has seen the driver of one vehicle airlifted to hospital. It follows a late night crash on Rocks Hill (A229) around 8:30pm...
A 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on a female
Officers investigating a sexual assault on a teenage girl in Milton Keynes have made two arrests. A 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, both from Milton...
Probe launched after Car Fire rips through Eight commercial units
Police are investigating the cause of a car fire that spread and ripped through eight commercial units in Southampton. Fire crews from five fire from around...
Air ambulance lands on Ryde beach
The life-saving Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance has landed on Ryde Beach this afternoon (Wednesday). Mid display of the performance of the Red Arrows...