BREAKING SUSSEX UCKFIELD

Please be on the look out for Jack Carter who is missing

February 8, 2022
1 Min Read
Jack has been missing from home in Uckfield since about 4pm Monday 7th February.
He is white with auburn hair, very slim, 5’9”, wearing a red Mountain Warehouse jacket, grey skinny jeans, a green hoody, and brown tan work boots.
We think he is on foot maybe on old railway lines in the Uckfield/Lewes area.
There is concern for his welfare so if you can help please contact us on 999 quoting serial 904 of 07/02.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp