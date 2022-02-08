Officers investigating a burglary at a Herne Bay petrol station have issued CCTV images of a man who may be able to assist them

A roll of scratch cards was reportedly stolen during the incident at the Esso garage on King’s Road, at around 1am on Boxing Day.

The incident is being investigated by officers from the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad, who would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man in the images.

Please call the appeal line on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/265166/21. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by completing the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org