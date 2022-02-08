A north Kent drug dealer who was arrested with more than 100 wraps of cocaine is starting a prison sentence

On 11 March 2020, officers from Kent Police’s County Line and Gang Team executed a search warrant at an address in Drake Road, Lewisham, Greater London.

The property was the home of Olti Sefgjini, who had been identified as supplying class A drugs to users in Gravesend and Dartford.

Sefgjini was arrested and officers searched the premises along with his Vauxhall Astra that was parked outside.

In the boot of the vehicle, investigators recovered 114 deals of cocaine weighing almost 64 grams. The drugs were analysed and 69 of the deals had a high purity of around 77 per cent. The street value of the cocaine was later estimated to be between £2,850 and £5,700.

Sefgjini was charged with possessing class A drugs with intent to supply. He pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and on Wednesday 2 February 2022 the 26-year-old was sentenced to two years and four months’ imprisonment.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Helen King said: ‘Kent Police is committed to tackling the scourge of drug dealing and we will target criminals at their London homes when they are identified.

‘In this case, Sefgjini received an early morning visit and was caught with a considerable amount of cocaine that would have ended up on the streets of Kent. His prison sentence is entirely justified.’